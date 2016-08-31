Woman pulled from car in terrifying Grange Moor robbery

The victim had pulled out of the car park of the Kaye Arms in Grange Moor

A young woman driver was dragged out of her car and robbed by a gang of masked men in Grange Moor last night.

The terrifying incident unfolded when the 18-year-old woman was driving alone at around 6.30pm along Wakefield Road.

She noticed a green Nissan Terrano being driven erratically behind her and trying to avoid a collision she pulled at the car park of the Kaye Arms.

But the vehicle followed her and crashed into her vehicle before a gang of men wearing balaclavas jumped out.

They pulled her from her car and stole jewellery before making off in their car along Wakefield Road.

The woman was left with minor injuries and did not require medical treatment.

Their vehicle was then abandoned a couple of minutes later in a car park at the Lepton Liberal Working Mens Club, on Wakefield Road.

The occupants then fled through nearby woods and onto the Morrisons car park.

Det Sgt Scott Hartley of Kirklees CID, said: “This was a particularly nasty attack on a woman simply going about her daily business.

“It was also committed in broad day light in a busy area. I am confident people will have seen either the incident itself in the pub car park or the vehicle being abandoned a few miles away.

“There will have also been people who will have been doing their shopping in the Morrisons car park who could have seen people coming out of the woods that are next to the site.

“If you saw anything, including the vehicle before the incident please contact police on 101 quoting log 1430 of 30 August.”

Police want to speak to around five males in connection with the incident. They are all described as white and aged between 20 and 30 and wearing balaclavas.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.