Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman had her purse snatched outside a Huddersfield bar ... and was then knocked down by a car.

Police have now appealed for witnesses to the incident in Huddersfield town centre.

The 21-year-old woman was standing with friends outside Chaos Bar in Kirkgate when the group was approached by the ginger-haired thief who took the victim’s purse from her handbag and fled.

The victim turned to see the suspect running away and stepped out into the road where she was struck by the vehicle. She suffered a broken collarbone.

Two men who saw the theft chased after the suspect and were able to retrieve the purse.

Police said they were keen to speak to the two good samaritans who may have more information about the theft which happened at about 12.30am on Sunday, November 12.

Officers, who have only now released details, describe the suspect as a white man and slim with ginger hair. He wore a grey or blue hooded top.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about it is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13170537988 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.