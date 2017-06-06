Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman remains in a coma in hospital six days after a suspected attack at her Kirklees home.

The woman was discovered unconscious at a house in Chickenley Lane, Chickenley on Thursday night and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with ‘serious injuries’.

Detectives today confirmed she remains in a coma.

Officers set up a cordon at the house and forensic examinations were carried out throughout the weekend to try to establish the circumstances around what has happened.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released on bail.

Detective Inspector John Charlton of Huddersfield CID said: “A 51-year-old woman was discovered at a house in Chickenley Lane at 11pm on June 1.

“She has suffered serious injuries and was found unconscious by a family member.

“The woman remains in a coma in LGI.

“One man has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.”