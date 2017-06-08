Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman remains in a critical condition in hospital after a suspected attack at her Dewsbury home.

Police were called last Thursday night (June 1) at around 11.30pm after she was found unconscious at a house in Chickenley Lane, Chickenley.

She was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with ‘serious injuries’ and has remained in a coma since.

Detectives confirmed they are investigating the nature of the incident but due to the alleged victim remaining unconscious it remains unclear as to how she came by her injuries.

Officers set up a cordon at the house and forensic examinations were carried out throughout the weekend.

Det Insp John Charlton, of Huddersfield CID, said: “We are keeping in touch with LGI as to the woman’s condition which remains critical.”