Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives in Huddersfield are appealing for help after a 74-year-old woman was knocked over and robbed.

The attack took place between 4.45pm and 4.55pm on Monday as she walked along Richmond Avenue, Fartown .

The victim was approached from behind by the suspect who grabbed her shoulder and handbag. She was knocked from her feet and left in the middle of the road. While on the ground there he took the handbag and ran off towards Spaines Road.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned man in his early 20s, around 5ft 3ins tall, wearing a brown-hooded top with the hood up with a drawstring.

Pc Jack Hodges of Huddersfield CID said: “The victim was left very shaken following the incident, but wasn’t seriously injured.”

Contact Pc Hodges at Kirklees CID via 101 quoting 13160698960.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.