A woman who hurled abuse at hospital staff as they tried to help her has been ordered to keep out of trouble for six months.

Police came to the aid of Dawn Donohoe in the early hours of this morning (March 30) when she was seen screaming and shouting outside her home on Staincliffe Road in Dewsbury Moor.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that the 25-year-old wasn’t making any sense and the officers decided to take her to Dewsbury and District Hospital for treatment.

She kicked out at the police vehicle and continued to be verbally abusive throughout her hour long stay at the A&E department.

Bill Astin, prosecuting, said: “She screamed and shouted at the top of her voice, called one member of staff a ‘fat c**t’ and a female paramedic a ‘fat b***h’.

“When the doctor came to see her she grabbed his hand and tried to place it on her chest.

“He told her not to do this and she verbally abused him.”

Donohoe was eventually arrested to prevent a beach of the peace and appeared at the Huddersfield court in custody.

District Judge Michael Fanning ordered her to keep the peace for six months.

If she misbehaves during this time she will have to pay all or part of a £120 fine.