Woman seriously injured in three-car crash on M62

A woman was seriously injured when she became trapped in her car following a three-car crash on the M62.

The crash at around 4.10pm this afternoon blocked the eastbound carriageway between Brighouse and Chain Bar and led to congestion back to the Outlane junction.

West Yorkshire Police said the injured woman was in a Renault convertible. She was freed by fire crews from stations at Rastrick, Cleckheaton and Bradford.

A police spokesman said the woman’s injuries were serious but not life threatening. She was taken to hospital by ambulance. The other vehicles involved were an Audi and a Ford.

The crash caused westbound traffic to slow down. It had a knock-on effect on surrounding roads causing delays to bus services.