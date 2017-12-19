Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 23-year-old woman has been sexually assaulted near Greenhead Park.

The incident happened last Friday at 8.10pm when the victim was walking along Park Avenue in the direction of Greenhead College.

She was approached by a man who asked her for directions to Kirklees College some distance away. While she was trying to help he sexually assaulted her. The suspect then walked away. West Yorkshire Police described him as an Asian man, 6ft, in his late 20s or early 30s, and slim with black hair.

Anyone with any information or who witnessed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference 13170586310 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.