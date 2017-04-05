Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman phoned police from a call box and told them she had just stabbed her boyfriend in the chest after an argument.

Michelle Wayte was sobbing and said she reacted after Geoffrey Woodhead had smashed her iPhone but when officers went to the scene in Peel Street, Marsden they found Mr Woodhead did not want to co-operate.

Duncan Ritchie prosecuting told Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday) Mr Woodhead had told his daughter he had been stabbed and shown her the wound but did not initially want to let police in when they arrived at his address.

They found Wayte in the living room and she told one PC: “I admit it, I did stab him.” Mr Woodhead became irate when he saw she was being arrested and demanded they let her go.

He was taken outside and reluctantly showed the officer the stab wound at the top of his chest. He was taken to hospital where he was heard on a mobile phone saying he had been “stabbed for nothing.”

He was suspected of having a punctured lung but refused to co-operate with the police.

Wayte said the relationship between them had been volatile and was coming to an end and she was intending to move her property out of his address when they argued.

She said when he threw her phone at the television she had got the knife to show him “enough was enough.”

Michael Sisson-Pell representing Wayte said she had been in the relationship for more than four years but had only moved in with Mr Woodhead for a short period when she could not pay her rent.

She found him controlling and wanted to leave. She had “snapped” when he broke her phone and had picked up the knife but had not intended to cause significant injury. She reported what she had done to the police herself.

Mr Sisson-Pell said she had shown genuine remorse and had been diagnosed by a psychiatrist as having a mental disorder which made her vulnerable.

Wayte, 34 of Union Street, Slaithwaite, admitted unlawful wounding and was sentenced to eight months in prison suspended for two years with 20 rehabilitation activity days.

Judge Guy Kearl QC said it appeared she was on the verge of moving out when she stabbed the complainant. It was accepted she suffered from an anxiety, panic and depression disorder and in the unusual circumstances he was prepared to suspend the sentence.