A woman befriended a vulnerable pensioner and stole his life savings, a court heard.

Shabana Ellis, of Beckett Crescent in Dewsbury Moor, allegedly took £6,000 from the 81-year-old after meeting him in a park.

She asked to borrow some of the money on the promise that she would repay it, Kirklees magistrates were told.

The 37-year-old is also alleged to have used the elderly man’s bank card without his permission and took his wallet from his house - leaving him with just £15 in his account.

Ellis denies charges of fraud by false representation, theft and theft from a dwelling.

Magistrates sent her case to Leeds Crown Court and remanded her into custody as she faces other matters at crown court.