A woman has been given a suspended jail term for stealing more than £19,000 of benefits intended for her brother who has severe learning disabilities.

Sentencing Christine Murkin at Leeds Crown Court today (Tues) Judge Robin Mairs said: “It is difficult to think of a more despicable crime.”

Stephen Welch, prosecuting, said the benefits were paid into Murkin’s account for her brother Stephen Overend who suffers from Downs syndrome and dementia and is now in a home needing 24 hour care.

He had been resident there since February 23, 2015 funded by the health department but he should have been receiving income support of around £130 a week and disability benefit of about £240 a fortnight.

His only regular outgoings were £22 towards the home minibus so he could go on outings and £10 so he could join in activities at the home but staff became concerned when that money was not paid regularly.

Staff had to go to Murkin’s home in Dewsbury on occasions to try and get payment and to collect toiletries for her brother and when she visited and was asked for the money she maintained she did not have it.

Eventually the home became concerned and notified the police. Murkin then accepted she had owed money for council tax and loans and had used some of the money.

Mark McKone, representing Murkin, said she previously cared for her parents who had suffered dementia prior to their deaths as well as looking after her brother and had no income of her own.

She described her brother as being in the home for respite and told a probation officer she felt she had to spend money keeping her house going so he could return if necessary. She had her own health problems which prevented her working.

Murkin, 60 of Walnut Crescent, Chickenley, admitted stealing £19,066 and was sentenced to 20 months in prison suspended for two years.

Judge Mairs said she had not provided the money regularly to allow her brother to enjoy activities and outings.

He said: “You provided during his time within the home a couple of shirts and a pair of pyjamas for him but since January last year precious little money.”

He said in many ways she deserved to go to prison immediately but he accepted she had her own problems, adding that she “used your brother’s money to pay debts – I am satisfied not to enjoy any high living on your part or spent it on frivolities for yourself.”