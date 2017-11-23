Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman needed hospital treatment after her ex-partner threw a candle at her head.

Julian Amos pleaded guilty to assault and two charges of criminal damage.

Kirklees magistrates were told that the couple were in a four month relationship but there was some tension between them.

Amos was jealous and had argued with his then partner.

During one row he punched her fridge, leaving a knuckle-shaped mark on it.

Then on July 19 another argument broke out at the victim’s Dewsbury home.

Vanessa Jones, prosecuting, said that the pair were both drinking and Amos slipped and caused some damage to the panel of her bath.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Magistrates were told that the 44-year-old pushed her to the floor and threw a candle at the wall.

This missed and hit the victim instead and she needed to have the cut to her head glued at hospital.

Zahid Majeed, mitigating, explained: “The candle was thrown at the wall and he accompanied her to hospital afterwards.

“He showed genuine remorse for that part of the incident.”

Magistrates sentenced Amos, of Cliff Court in Liversedge, to a 12-month community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days.

They made a restraining order banning him from contacting his ex or going to her home for two years.

Finally, he has to pay £170 compensation for damage caused to the fridge and bath, £50 to the victim and £85 court costs plus £85 victim surcharge.