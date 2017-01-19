Scene of the crash on Fitzwilliam Street

A woman has been taken to hospital with suspected head injuries after a car crashed into a central reservation and a fence.

The woman was taken to Leeds General Infirmary following a single-car crash involving a silver Toyota which happened on Fitzwilliam Street, near the junction with New North Road.

It is thought the driver of the Toyota lost control and collided with the central reservation and then a fence.

Fitzwilliam Street was closed by police officers in both directions following the crash which was reported just before 5pm.

A West Yorkshire police spokesman said the woman’s age was not known.

She had been taken to Leeds General Infirmary with suspected head injuries.

The road remained cordoned off at 8pm as investigations continued.