A woman attacked in a Huddersfield town centre bar suffered facial injuries after being punched and kicked in the face.

The 31-year-old victim from Huddersfield was on a night out when she was punched to the floor by a woman in Verve bar and then kicked.

It is believed the victim was assaulted a second time outside the bar on Byram Street in the town centre by the same suspect.

The attack happened at around 1.45am on Sunday.

Police said the victim suffered head and facial injuries.

A police spokesman said: “A potential suspect has been identified and will be speaking to police as part of the investigation. Officers are also conducting CCTV enquiries. Enquiries remain ongoing.”

Insp James Kitchen, of Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We take incidents like this very seriously and since the weekend a potential suspect has been identified and will be questioned in relation to the incident. We have provided the victim with a full update of the investigation so far.

“I would like to reassure residents in Huddersfield that any anti-social behaviour or violence will not be tolerated and will be dealt with appropriately to bring the perpetrators to justice and we have a visible policing presence in the town centre at evenings and weekends.”

The Verve incident happened around an hour after a man was attacked outside nearby McDonald’s in an unrelated attack which left a man badly injured.

Two boys aged 15 and 16 were arrested and released on bail.