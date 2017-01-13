Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman in her 70s was injured after she was hit by a car in Fartown.

The incident happened on Spaines Road near the junction with Bradford Road just before 5pm today and involved a Vauxhall Astra.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police confirmed that the Astra stopped at the scene.

Police officers and an ambulance attended the scene of the accident.

The woman pedestrian was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary. Her injuries were not believed to be serious.

Access to Bradford Road from Spaines Road was blocked for around one hour after police cordoned off the scene.

The police spokesman said that Spaines Road reopened just before 6pm.