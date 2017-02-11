Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman was taken to hospital after her car was spun round in a collision with a foreign lorry.

Mirfield was brought to a standstill for over an hour this morning (Saturday) after the incident at about 8.50am.

The driver of a Fiat 500 was injured after her car was struck by an HGV travelling towards Huddersfield at the main cross roads in the town.

The small car was spun round, colliding with another car.

The female driver had to be cut out of the vehicle by firefighters. She was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by ambulance with suspected spinal injuries.

The passenger in her car – thought to be her husband – had minor injuries but was okay.

The nasty smash occurred just a few yards from Mirfield Fire Station on Huddersfield Road.

Mirfield officers were assisted by crews from Dewsbury and the technical rescue team from Cleckheaton.

Police also attended to interview the lorry driver.