Two masked men armed with a baseball bat threatened a woman during a robbery bid in Paddock.
The attack saw the woman pushed to the ground and demands were made for her handbag but a passerby intervened and the two muggers fled.
Police are investigating the incident which happened at around 5pm on Monday near Premier Cash and Carry on Clough Lane.
The victim, a woman in her 40s, was unhurt.
Pc Tracy Boucher from Huddersfield CID said: “This has clearly been a frightening experience for the victim who was thankfully unhurt. I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area and who has any information about what took place to come forward. Enquiries are continuing.”
The first suspect is a man in his 20s, around 5ft 8" tall and slim with dark eyes. He wore dark clothing with a hood up and his face partially covered.
The second is also a man in his 20s, around 6ft tall and slim. He was also wearing dark clothing, including a dark coat with a reflective light coloured logo on the left arm. He had his face covered and was carrying a small baseball bat.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting 13170578388. Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.