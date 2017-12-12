Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two masked men armed with a baseball bat threatened a woman during a robbery bid in Paddock.

The attack saw the woman pushed to the ground and demands were made for her handbag but a passerby intervened and the two muggers fled.

Police are investigating the incident which happened at around 5pm on Monday near Premier Cash and Carry on Clough Lane.

The victim, a woman in her 40s, was unhurt.

Pc Tracy Boucher from Huddersfield CID said: “This has clearly been a frightening experience for the victim who was thankfully unhurt. I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area and who has any information about what took place to come forward. Enquiries are continuing.”

The first suspect is a man in his 20s, around 5ft 8" tall and slim with dark eyes. He wore dark clothing with a hood up and his face partially covered.

The second is also a man in his 20s, around 6ft tall and slim. He was also wearing dark clothing, including a dark coat with a reflective light coloured logo on the left arm. He had his face covered and was carrying a small baseball bat.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting 13170578388. Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.