BERRY BROW

The wing mirror of a Ford Focus was smashed as it was parked on Taylor Hill Road on October 20 in the evening.

BIRKBY

A woman was threatened with a claw hammer after an intruder entered a property on Heathdale Avenue at 3.40pm on October 17 and demanded to know if anyone else was in the house. They fled after the woman shouted for her husband.

BRADLEY

Jewellery and electrical items were stolen from a property on Bradley Road by burglars who broke in through a front double glazed window and made an untidy search in the early hours of October 20.

An untidy search was made of a property on Bradley Grange Gardens on October 18 by burglars who forced rear patio doors off their hinges and stole property including the keys to two cars parked on the drive during the evening. The vehicles have not been taken.

The front room window of a property on Priory Place was smashed on October 21 in the evening.

DALTON

Eggs were thrown at the window and roof of a property on Mill Avenue on October 19 in the evening.

A window was damaged by a brick on October 20 in the afternoon on Longfield Avenue.

The bodywork of a VW Tiguan 4X4 was scratched on October 21 while parked on Rawthorpe Lane.

A padlock was damaged on a container at Stadium Self-storage Ltd on St Andrew’s Road on October 18, in the afternoon but no entry was gained.

DEIGHTON

A burglar smashed a ground-floor window on a property on Leeds Road, reached in and undid the latch, but made off without entering during the evening of October 16.

A rucksack was stolen from a Citroen Berlingo van parked at the Sports Arena on Deighton Road on October 21 in the evening.

FARTOWN

Paintwork on a Vauxhall Zafira parked on York Avenue was scratched with a key on October 20 in the evening.

Burglars fled after being disturbed breaking in to a property on Woodhouse Hill on October 20 in the early hours.

The rear door to a property on The Grove was kicked on October 20 during the evening but the perpetrators fled after the occupants shouted.

FIXBY

Loose change was stolen from a Ford Transit van parked on Broomfield Road on October 17 after a thief smashed the drive’s window during the evening.

GOLCAR

Heartless thieves stole children’s presents, headphones and cash from a VW Tiguan parked on New Street in the early hours on October 21.

A tyre on a Skoda Fabia was slashed on October 24 while parked on Parkwood Road.

HOLMBRIDGE

The rear windscreen on a Peugeot 207 was smashed in the early hours of October 21.

HOLME

Grouse butts at Fieldhead Lane, Digley Reservoir, were broken after they were used to make ramps by people on off-road bikes late at night on October 23.

The nearside of a Vauxhall Meriva parked on Woodhead Road was damaged late at night on October 23.

HOLMFIRTH

A Citroen Nemo van was stolen from Holmfirth Post Office as it was parked on Station Road at night on October 21.

Fencing on Arndale Grove was damaged by suspects fleeing from police on October 24 at night.

HONLEY

An iPod was stolen from a Mercedes C350 after it was entered by unknown means on October 22 while parked on Town Head in the evening.

LONGWOOD

A bank card was stolen from a Vauxhall Astra parked on Dale View by thieves who entered the car by unknown means in the early hours on October 20.

The roof and window of a property on Quarry Court were damaged on October 24 after large stones were thrown at them in the evening.

LINTHWAITE

A Subaru Impreza and laptop computer were stolen from Manchester Road by burglars who removed glass from rear patio doors to enter premises on October 19.

A vacuum was stolen from a home on Manchester Road by burglars who first snapped the Euro Profile lock on the back door but failed to gain entry so snapped the Euro Profile lock on the front door to enter the premises at night on October 19.

MARSDEN

A BMW 1 was stolen from the Plains but later recovered by police, after burglars removed beadiing and glass from the ground-floor window of a property and took car keys left on a table in the early hours of October 20. They fled via the back door using keys left in the lock.

Damage was caused to a garden gate after it was kicked following a verbal altercation on Wellington Terrace on October 22.

NETHERTON

Burglars cut off the padlock on a garage to steal power tools and a mountain bike at night on October 18.

NEW MILL

A mountain bike was stolen from a shed on Sude Hill on October 20 by burglars who smashed the lock.

NEWSOME

A suspect threatened to burn down his own and his neighbour’s house on Tunnacliffe Road on October 18 at 8.30am.

A burglar trying to break into a property on Plantation Drive was disturbed by the occupant late at night on October 20.

RAWTHORPE

The front and rear wings on the passenger side of a Land Rover Discovery were scratched as the car was parked on Rawthorpe Lane on October 18 in the afternoon.

THORNTON LODGE

Burglars cut off the padlock to a garage on Back Moor Lane and stole power tools and a mountain bike at night on October 18.

TOWN CENTRE

Neaversons Tea House on Byram Street was raided by burglars who smashed glass in the door to enter and steal money from the till, wine and food from the fridge at midnight on October 18.