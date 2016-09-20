A 6ft man threatened a woman on a Dewsbury street.

The woman was at the junction between Webster Hill and Temple Road when he approached her between 9pm and 9.40pm on Tuesday evening last week (September 13).

The man tried to talk to her then blocked her path, threatening her when she ran away.

The suspect is described as white, 6ft tall of a heavy build with a bald or shaved head. He had a beard and was wearing a grey T-shirt, dark bottoms and was believed to be driving a grey or silver car.

Anyone with information should cal Dewsbury CID on 101 quoting 13160404570.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.