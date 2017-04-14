Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dog owner has told how she desperately tried to stop her Jack Russell being savaged to death by another dog.

Janet Stephenson, 58, was also bitten on the leg in the attack on her pet Buster which happened on fields near her home in Longwood last July.

But despite the many months which have passed she is angry the police have been unable to take action against the dog’s owner, leaving her scared to walk her dogs alone.

Janet, 58, recalls: “I was walking my four dogs on a lane near Nab End Tower and I stopped to talk to a friend.

“I saw another dog owner, who I know has a dog which has been known to attack other dogs, so I quickly bent down to put all mine on their leads.

“I put the smaller ones on first but as I got to Buster I saw the dog, I think it’s a lurcher, come at him.

“He grabbed him in his mouth and started ragging him to bits. It was awful. There was blood everywhere. I tried to get Buster out of his mouth but he wouldn’t let go.”

Janet said as she tried to intervene she was herself bitten on the leg.

“I just had to try and stop it. It was horrendous.”

She said the ordeal only ended when the lurcher dropped Buster and she was able to scoop him up and walk home as some friends rushed to see if she was okay.

She added:“I was just out for a walk with my dogs and end up bitten and carrying a dead dog home bleeding in my arms.

“I knew he was dead as his throat was hanging out. It was absolutely heartbreaking to see him in that state.

“A number of people saw what happened and they helped me home but I kept saying I was okay. I think I was in shock.

“I’m still traumatised by it now. I’ve had no apology or contact with the dog’s owner who just watched what happened and didn’t say anything.

“It just can’t be right that nothing is done to stop this happening again.”

Janet contacted police again in February and gave a formal statement along with a neighbour. she also gave permission for police to contact the hospital about her injuries.

However, last Saturday an officer came to her home to tell her no charges would be brought against the dog’s owner.

“No dog should kill another dog,” said Janet. “It’s all wrong that no action is being taken.”

In a statement West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to an incident on Thornhill Road, Longwood, on July 6 last year in which a dog was killed.

“An investigation was carried out into the circumstances and how the two dogs came into contact. The owner of the deceased dog had received a minor wound to her leg while trying to intervene and required hospital treatment.”

Temporary Inspector Jo Wolff, of Kirklees District Police, said: “We spoke at length with both parties involved as part of this investigation, including the owner of the deceased dog who has understandably been very upset by what took place.

“An 82-year-old woman voluntarily attended one of our police stations and was spoken to by officers. The matter was dealt with by way of community resolution, as agreed by both the victim and the suspect.

“Each dog attack is treated according to its individual circumstances and incidents where injuries have occurred or the dog could be considered to pose a risk to the public, are always taken very seriously.”