A woman has been given a suspended sentence after she fought with a neighbour and then went round to her home armed with a knife.

Leeds Crown Court heard Jane Noel was among residents enjoying the weather and drinking in their gardens in Heys View, Rawthorpe , Huddersfield on July 19.

Between 9-10pm an argument developed between her and Lisa McKinley and they began fighting with each other, Nigel Wray prosecuting told the court yesterday. (Weds)

Noel was heard threatening to get a knife and to “slash her.” They were separated by others and each returned home but a short time later Noel approached the complainant’s home carrying a large kitchen knife.

“She entered the house unannounced and without permission, went up to the complainant and said ‘I’m going to stab you.’”

In fact she never used the knife just punched her in the face and tried to scratch her.

Another resident intervened, picked up the knife from the floor and Noel then returned home.

Her victim had a black eye, lumps on her head, and scratches. Noel rang the police claiming to have been assaulted but saying: “I want to go over and stab her up.”

Mr Wray said when police arrived Noel was abusive to a female officer telling her: “Who do you think you are you white c**t, you have only done this because I’m black, look at America.”

The officer said Noel also lunged at her but she pushed her back on to a sofa.

James Gelsthorpe representing Noel said she had no intention of using the knife but accepted her neighbour would not know that.

“She recognises her behaviour on that night was disgraceful no doubt causing severe fright and distress to the complainant and those who witnessed her behaviour.”

She also appreciated alcohol could be a problem and had sought help for that.

Mr Gelsthorpe said Noel was the full-time carer for her older brother who suffers from cerebral palsy and was concerned him if she was jailed.

Noel, 47, admitted affray, having a bladed article and racially aggravated common assault of the officer.

She was given a total of seven months in prison suspended for two years with 140 hours unpaid work and 30 rehabilitation activity days.

Recorder Paul Isaacs told her she had come within “a hair’s breadth” of going to jail but her care for her brother had “just tipped the balance in favour of giving you this chance.”