The scene of the fatal road incident in Dewsbury

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The woman who died in this morning's road traffic collision in Dewsbury has been named.

Hamida Bai Dana, of Taylor Street, Batley, was hit by a white BMW 420 coupe at 10.10am today in Bradford Road, Dewsbury.

She was named by Kirklees councillor Fazila Fadia on Facebook.

She said: “My deepest condolences to Musa Dana and his family for the loss of his wife Hamida Bai Dana of Taylor Street, Batley, who has sadly passed away today in a tragic car accident."

Emergency Services were called to the railway bridge near to Lidl supermarket and the junction with Dewsbury Ring Road.

A police spokesman said: “The car struck her and collided with a stationary van parked at the roadside.”

Sgt Carl Quinn of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “We are investigating this fatal collision and are appealing for witnesses.

“Anyone who saw the collision or the manner in which the BMW was being driven prior to the collision is asked to contact the Major Collision and Enquiry Team on 101.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in connection with the incident and is in police custody for questioning.

The road reopened at 2.10pm.