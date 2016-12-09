Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman in her 40s was left shaken and upset after a group of men stole a shopping bag full of food she had just bought.

The victim was walking alone towards a car park near to the back of a pub in Strawberry Square, Heckmondwike , when she was approached by the men.

They started pulling on her handbag so she handed it to them. They also stole her shopping bag.

She walked away unharmed but police officers say she was left upset and shaken by the incident which happened at 4pm on Wednesday, November 23 but they have only just appealed for witnesses.

Detectives in Huddersfield are keen to trace the group of men, who are described as Asian and were wearing tracksuits.

Two of the suspects were wearing baseball caps.

Det Con Kris Roberts said: “The victim is naturally very distressed by what has happened and we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have any information as to those involved.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Det Con Roberts in Huddersfield CID on 101 quoting reference 13160717316, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

