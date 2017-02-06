Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

ALMONDBURY

A Fiat Punto was stolen in a raid on a home on Sharp Royd on January 27 in the early hours.

Burglars smashed the downstairs dining room window to enter the property and made off with a TV, sound system and the car.

An attempted burglary was made at a flat on Fernside Crescent on January 25 when intruders entered a communal block and attacked the front door of a ground-floor apartment but failed to gain entry.

Intruders kicked through the lower panel of a UPVC door and entered a property on Westgate on January 26 but nothing was stolen.

BIRKBY

A satnav, handbag, personal documents and two sets of keys were stolen by thieves who broke into a VW Caddy van parked at the Leeds Road retail park on January 23.

The tyres of a VW Up! were slashed on January 22 as the car was parked on Clement Street, in the afternoon.

A Hyundai i10 had its tyres slashed while parked on Dorset Street on January 22 in the evening.

A six inch screw was forced into the tyre of a Mercedes Sprinter van at Newland Court in the early hours of January 24.

A purse, cash and jewellery were stolen by burglars who broke in to a property on Osborne Road on January 27 at lunchtime by smashing a window next to the side door.

A thief left a rubber glove behind after breaking in to an Audi A3 and stealing a purse and cash on January 27 as the car was parked on Ponyfield Close in the evening.

COWCLIFFE

Items were stolen from a Ford Transit van on January 23 by thieves who broke in via the side door as it was parked on Birklands Road.

CROSLAND MOOR

Power tools and plumbing equipment were stolen in a raid on a Ford Transit van parked on Cromarty Avenue on January 26 in the afternoon.

Items were stolen from an unlocked shed on Balmoral Avenue on January 24 at night.

DALTON

A VW Golf was stolen from outside a home on Ravensknowle Road on January 24 while the owner was asleep in the evening. Burglars entered the property through an unlocked front door, took the keys to the car and drove off in it.

A Vauxhall Corsa was damaged when a brick was thrown at it when it was parked on Harpe Inge on January 26.

EDGERTON

The lock on a shed was broken by thieves attempting to break in to the structure on Edgerton Grove Road on January 27 at lunchtime. The intruders were disturbed by the owners shouting and fled empty handed.

FIXBY

The windscreen of a Kia Sportage was smashed and the bonnet damaged when stones were thrown at it while it was parked on Lightridge Road on January 24 in the evening. House windows were also smashed in the attack.

A Ford Transit van had its windscreen smashed as it was parked on Clough Lane on January 24 in the evening.

LINDLEY

A satnav was stolen from a Ford Fiesta parked at Plover Mills after the car was entered by the driver’s door on January 26 at lunchtime.

Thieves broke into a Ford Transit van, near the side sliding door, and stole tools as the vehicle was parked on Cowrakes Road on January 22 in the afternoon.

MARSH

A VW Golf was stolen by unknown means as it was parked on Thornhill Road on January 26 at 8.45 in the morning.

MIRFIELD

A Range Rover Sport was stolen from a commercial garage on Huddersfield Road on January 25 when it was take for a test drive but never returned.

Burglars entered a home on Shepley Mount on January 30, via an unlocked rear door, and stole the keys to a vehicle from an indoor windowsill.

The wing-mirrors of two cars parked on Lockwood Avenue were damaged on January 26.

NEWSOME

A dog on Caldercliffe Road was threatened with a stick by the owner’s neighbour on January 23 in the evening.

RAVENSTHORPE

A Vauxhall Astra (reg DE10FVX) was stolen from garage premises on January 25 as the vehicle was in the process of being sold and the paperwork was being sorted out.A bathroom window on a property at Bradbury Street was damaged when an object was thrown at it on January 27 in the morning.

RAWTHORPE

The rear windscreen of a Toyota Starlet was smashed when a brick was thrown at it when it was parked on St James’ Way on January 26 in the early morning.

SALENDINE NOOK

Handtools were stolen from a Peugeot Expert van on Rafborn Avenue by thieves who broke in through the passenger door on January 22 in the afternoon.

WATERLOO

An arrest was made by police at the bowling club on Wakefield Road after an internal glass door was smashed by a kick on January 28 at night.