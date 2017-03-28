Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A body has been found in the lake of a busy West Yorkshire park.

The body – reportedly a woman’s – was discovered in Waterloo Lake in Roundhay Park in Leeds earlier this morning (Tuesday).

The discovery was made at around 9.20am and firefighters pulled the body from the lake.

Five police cars and an emergency response ambulance were at the scene this morning as the area near to The Boathouse café end of the park’s largest lake was completely cordoned off.

The circumstances around the woman’s death are currently unknown. A police investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 306 of March 28.

Roundhay Park is Leeds’ biggest park situated north of the city centre.