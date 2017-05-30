Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman’s death remains ‘unexplained’ following a post mortem examination, police have revealed.

Police launched an investigation after the body of a 59-year-old woman was found at 5.40am on Sunday at a house in Fell Grove in Brackenhall.

But despite a post mortem carried out no cause of death has been established and police are continuing to investigate what happened.

Detectives sealed off the detached house while forensics experts carried out detailed investigations inside the house on the quiet estate near Asda.

The death has shocked local residents who found police guarding the home on the cul-de-sac, close to the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.

The woman is yet to be formally identified but neighbours told how a couple called Cath and Stan lived in the house.

One neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: “They have lived here since the houses were built in 2004 and are a very quiet couple.”

A West Yorkshire police spokesman said: “A forensic post mortem has now taken place and no cause of death has been ascertained.

“Police are treating the death as unexplained.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information should contact Huddersfield CID on 101.