A woman had a lucky escape after her car stalled – in the middle lane of the M62.

The drama occurred at 11.30am on Saturday near Hartshead Moor Services on its eastbound section between Junction 25 (Brighouse) and Junction 26 (Chain Bar).

The 30-year-old woman, who has not been named, was at the wheel of a dark blue Fiat Bravo when the engine suddenly cut out.

Elliott Webster, crew commander at Rastrick Fire Station, said: “The woman was driving when suddenly the car stalled.

“She just managed to get it going again but unfortunately another car, a silver VW Golf, hit her from behind.

“Her vehicle was spun round into the fast lane and a Land Rover Discovery Sport, driven by a 60-year-old man, managed to stop just in time.

“There were no injuries and all the people in the cars, including the female driver of the VW Golf and her two young children, got out of their vehicles.

“She was lucky it was a Golf that hit her and not a wagon. The motorway was closed for 15-20 minutes. The police and the Highways Agency arrived and we got the two cars which were badly damaged onto the hard shoulder.”