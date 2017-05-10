Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two drunk women caught embroiled in a shocking brawl by town centre CCTV operatives admitted they’d never met their victim before.

Single mums Hannah Woodhead, 27, and Emma Armstrong, 23, had downed a bottle of vodka between them and admitted that their recollection of the attack was hazy.

They pleaded guilty to affray – and their solicitor admitted that it was lucky that their drunken state meant that their victim was hit by fairly feeble blows.

The fight happened at just before 2am on April 4 and was witnessed by staff monitoring Huddersfield town centre’s CCTV cameras.

They directed police to Market Place where the row was ongoing, prosecutor Andy Wills told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The footage was without sound but Armstrong and Woodhead appeared to take issue with something said by the 23-year-old who was out with her group of friends.

Armstrong was seen grabbing the woman by the face and dragging her to the floor where both women pulled at each other’s hair.

The victim was punched by Armstrong, of Northway Crescent in Mirfield, to the face and body.

Woodhead then ran over and joined in with the attack as punches were thrown and Armstrong stamped on the victim’s legs and body.

Some men in the complainant’s group pulled the women away from her but they kept returning to continue the fight.

Mr Wills said: “Woodhead and Armstrong walked away from the melee as police tried to ascertain what happened.

“But unfortunately for them, the cameras still followed them around Huddersfield and police were guided to them on Cross Church Street.”

The victim said that she didn’t know her attackers and declined to give a formal statement against them.

Both women had little recollection of the fight due to the amount of alcohol they’d consumed but admitted their part, with Armstrong accepting that she was the main instigator and had a temper.

Mike Sisson-Pell, mitigating, said that both women were young single mums who when they went out would try to minimise the amount of money they spent by drinking at home.

He said that they were “shocked and horrified” when shown the footage of the incident and that this would have frightened anyone passing by.

Mr Sisson-Pell added: “There were no recognisable injuries, perhaps because they were so drunk that any blows thrown were with minimum force.”

Both were sentenced to 80 hours of unpaid work with Armstrong told to complete 20 days of rehabilitative activities while Woodhead, of Heys View in Rawthorpe, must do 33.

They each must pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.