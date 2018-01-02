Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A community group is to discuss problems created by youths who have been intimidating and abusing women and the elderly outside a village store.

Several people have reported intimidating behaviour from foul-mouthed boys aged around 13 or 14 in the vicinity of the Premier store on Manchester Road, Linthwaite.

Laura Howard, 22, was left angry following an incident outside the store on New Year’s eve at around 5pm.

She has urged parents to teach their boys some manners after seeing a group shouting at shop users and intimidating older people.

Laura, who lives in Linthwaite, said one of the boys had thrown an object at her as she walked out of the shop.

“My brother warned them and they still shouted back at him,” she said. “I had to move him away or he’d have probably hit them.”

Other residents reported their concerns on the Linthwaite village Facebook page.

A handful of people said the youths were in danger of being assaulted if they continued to harass vulnerable people.

One young woman said: “I had abuse off them a few weeks ago, commenting on my bum as I walked to the car. Vile. I don’t expect that from kids, especially to a grown woman.”

Another woman added: “I saw these rude little boys and I saw they jumped onto some man’s bonnet and when he said something they gave him a lot of nonsense. No respect for elders.”

It is believed that police have been told about the problems.

Following the complaints the issues are due to be discussed at the next meeting of the Pride in Linthwaite community group.

Group founder Malc Cotton said he believed a small number of youths were involved in causing problems.

The meeting will take place at the Sair pub on Lane Top, Linthwaite, on January 24 at 7pm.