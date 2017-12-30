The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two women raised thousands of pounds by doing a skydive - for cats.

Sally Fletcher, co-founder of voluntary group Huddersfield Feral and Strays, and Holly Stead, a student vet nurse at Vets4Pets Huddersfield , jumped out of a plane to fundraise for the group.

They jumped from 15,000ft, which is the highest possible tandem jump altitude in the UK and meant almost a full minute of freefall.

The 9,000ft freefall reached a velocity of 120mph and the remaining 6,000ft was with the parachute open.

Sally, a 38-year-old mum-of-one, said: “I never thought I’d have the courage to do something like this, but after seeing the bravery and courage of some of our cats and kittens skydiving seemed like a walk in the park.

“I was so nervous on the way there, but then the nerves went and it was pure excitement and adrenaline.

“I would definitely do it again, it was amazing.”

Members of Huddersfield Feral and Strays have rescued and rehomed more than 400 cats and kittens in less than a year .

The skydive, which raised £2,025 for the group to continue its work, took place at Skydive Hibaldstow in North Lincolnshire on December 2.

Sally added: “We have had some amazing support from people and we would like to thank everyone who wished us well and contributed to the amount we raised.”