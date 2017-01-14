Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A kind-hearted couple’s legacy will live on after they donated £50,000 to a children’s charity in their will.

Lorna and Sydney Gronow left the money to their local charity the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.

The Brackenhall-based charity provides care and support to children with life shortening conditions and their families.

Before Mrs Gronow passed away last year at the age of 85 following her husband’s death in 2006, they decided that they wanted to leave a special legacy.

Parnell Reilly, a friend of the couple, was one of the executors for their will.

He said: “When I was the captain of the PGA of Great Britain and Ireland in 2007/08 I chose to support Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice as my charity of the year and at that time Lorna was working part time with me at Bradley Park Golf Course.

“They knew as I knew what an incredibly worthy and necessary cause Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice offers to our local community .

“It is an incredibly humbling gesture and legacy for them leave such an amount to the charity.”

It was arranged for Mr and Mrs Gronow to have a lasting legacy in the hospice too.

Their donation has been recognised through a personal inscription on the hospice’s Celebration Wall reading: “Our Gift To You.”

The wall is made up of over 300 translucent blocks which people can purchase and engrave with their own personal message.

Simon Brook, commercial director at the charity, said: “We would like to thank Mr and Mrs Gronow for their amazing legacy which they have left to us.

“Thanks to their support we will be able to continue creating magical moments for more and more local children and families.”

It costs £3.8 million each year to run the charity.

It supports over 250 children and their families across West Yorkshire through its hospice at home service and state-of-the-art hospice Russell House.

The hospice was founded more than 14 years ago as a result of the challenges faced by a local mum whose son, Russell, became very ill and needed hospice care.

She was concerned at the lack of local support and set about changing this.

After years of fundraising, Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice began caring for local children and their families in 2010 through its hospice at home service.

And with just 6% funding coming from government funding, the support of the local community is vital.

To find out more about Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice and how to leave a legacy to the charity, call 01484 411040 or visit forgetmenotchild.co.uk.