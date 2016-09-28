We won’t find out how much of the vote MP hopeful Tracy Brabin received.
Labour party chiefs have refused to reveal how many votes the former soap star got following a selection at Batley last Friday.
Actress Mrs Brabin won the nomination to replace Jo Cox ahead of rival Jane Thomas.
She will stand as Labour’s candidate if a by-election is triggered.
It comes following the death of Jo Cox after she was shot and stabbed in Birstall last June.
The Examiner understands Jo Cox received 50% more votes than her rival, Leeds councillor Alison Lowe when selected to be the candidate for the 2015 general election.
But a Labour spokesman said the figures had been leaked and the official stance was to not make them public.