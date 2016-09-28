Login Register
Why we won't get to find out how many votes Tracy Brabin got

Labour says it will not reveal polling numbers for Batley and Spen

Dave Higgens/PA Wire
Former Coronation Street actress and Labour candidate Tracy Brabin on the by-election campaign trail in Cleckheaton ahead of next month's Batley and Spen by-election

We won’t find out how much of the vote MP hopeful Tracy Brabin received.

Labour party chiefs have refused to reveal how many votes the former soap star got following a selection at Batley last Friday.

Actress Mrs Brabin won the nomination to replace Jo Cox ahead of rival Jane Thomas.

She will stand as Labour’s candidate if a by-election is triggered.

It comes following the death of Jo Cox after she was shot and stabbed in Birstall last June.

The Examiner understands Jo Cox received 50% more votes than her rival, Leeds councillor Alison Lowe when selected to be the candidate for the 2015 general election.

But a Labour spokesman said the figures had been leaked and the official stance was to not make them public.

