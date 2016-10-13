Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Woodland surveys around Scammonden and Butterley Reservoirs

  • Updated
  • By

Only 4% of the South Pennines is covered in woodland

Butterley Reservoir Spillway, Marsden.

A £496,000 scheme has been launched to survey and celebrate the cultural heritage of Yorkshire’s woodland in the South Pennines, including two reservoirs in the Huddersfield area.

The project, which will include woodland next to Scammonden and Butterley reservoirs , is being led by Pennine Prospects with support from Yorkshire Water which is a major landowner in the South Pennines with 300 hectares of woodland.

Woodland covers just 4% of the South Pennines area, including 70 hectares of woodland around Scammonden and Butterley reservoirs , and much of its centuries long history has been lost or is unknown.

As a result, the project aims to recruit volunteers to help undertake archaeological and ecological surveys of the woodland to improve the cultural, as well as environmental, understanding of it.

The project also intends to inspire the public to visit their local woodland and learn how its heritage has helped shape local communities people live in today.

Geoff Lomas, recreation manager at Yorkshire Water , said: “We have over 300 hectares of woodlands in the South Pennines area some of which is ancient woodland.

Edward Crosland
Scammonden dam

“Within these woodlands we want to identify, record and celebrate the archaeology, heritage and cultural past so we can protect it. We then want to help inspire people to visit a woodland near them and learn more about its history and cultural significance.

“The part woodlands have played in people’s lives, and economic development of the area, is under recorded and we want to unearth, celebrate and put on record this forgotten part of the region’s heritage.”

Pennine Prospects has hired a woodland heritage officer to lead on the culture project, securing financial support from Yorkshire Water to fund the newly created role.

Chris Atkinson, the newly appointed woodland heritage officer for Pennine Prospects, added: “We’re hoping that by surveying the woodlands people will gain a greater understanding of their importance and they’ll have a greater respect for it. This is vital if we are to protect woodland for future generations.”

Today's top stories

Speed camera myths busted New green belt homes closer Huddersfield's oldest pub? 'Wicked' peed all over victim's bed
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Date set for funeral of Sair Inn legend Ron Crabtree

Son and daughter pay tribute to their "unique" dad

Previous Articles

Live: Huddersfield breaking news, M62 traffic and travel

What's happening in Huddersfield today? Follow our live updates

Related Tags

Places
Huddersfield

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

Gareth Quinn, jailed for burglary and witness intimidation
  1. Honley
    Honley man stole sex toy... and then peed all over victim's bed
  2. Kirklees
    Councillors agree Kirklees' planning blueprint for 31,000 homes
  3. Mount
    How a smart meter installation cost one Huddersfield couple their cooker
  4. Network Rail
    Network Rail is looking for apprentices — here's how to apply
  5. Batley
    Richard Carroll caught stealing - just half an hour after court appearance

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent