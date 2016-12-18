Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Work to clear debris from fire-ravaged Newsome Mills has been halted amid concerns about what will happen to the remaining structure.

Campaigners seeking to save what is left of the grade II listed building, including its iconic clock tower, fear that walls and roofs still standing after the blaze in November will be demolished because the firm brought in to clear away debris says they are unsafe.

Kirklees Council – which gave permission for debris to be cleared – has now ordered that all work should cease and has told the owner of the mills, Manchester-based Panorama Living Ltd, that it must apply for listed building consent before any further work is carried out.

A Kirklees Council spokesman said: “Following the fire and subsequent partial demolition of Newsome Mills, the council has assessed the remaining structures.

“We have determined that any potential danger is currently contained by the secure fencing around the site. The site owner is responsible for ensure that the fencing remains adequate, intact and secure.

“The owner has been advised to submit a listed building consent application. Unless the building is shown to be unsafe, this will need to be approved before any further work can take place on the remaining structure. Any decisions will be made under current planning legislation.”

Panorama Living Ltd was contacted for comment but has not responded.