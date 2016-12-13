Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Work has begun to create two new centres for Kirklees College in Dewsbury town centre.

The college plans to open the new “Dewsbury Learning Quarter” in 2018 to replace the current Dewsbury Centre and Batley School of Art, both on Halifax Road.

A new purpose-built facility will be built on derelict land formerly occupied by a Safeway supermarket at Bradford Road and will be mainly for full-time students aged 16 to 18. It will include specialist areas for foundation learning in construction and motor vehicle courses.

And Grade II listed Pioneer House on the edge of the town centre will be transformed into a centre for higher level skills, apprenticeships and post-19 studies, specialising in creative and digital media and art, healthcare, business and finance. Work is expected to start on Pioneer House in spring 2017.

The development is being carried out in partnership with the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP) and Kirklees Council and as part of the wider regeneration programme for Dewsbury.

Kirklees College acting deputy principal Melanie Brooke said: “It’s a very exciting time for us and for Dewsbury.

“Not only will we be able to provide further training and learning opportunities, but this development will also play a part in boosting the Town’s economy in the long run.”