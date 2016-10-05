Volunteers Peter Turner and Stephen Knight concerned about the future of Netherton Community Centre , Rowan Avenue, Netherton

A community activist has urged Kirklees Council to work with volunteers who run youth groups.

Stephen Knight, a volunteer in Netherton, said the council hadn’t looked at other options to save youth services.

And he fears the cuts will only hurt young people in the long-run.

It comes as Kirklees Council seeks to find £10m of cuts to children’s services, putting youth clubs among the services at risk.

A consultation is now underway, but Mr Knight believes there are other options.

He said: “The council say they want people to take on the services they can’t run anymore, but in practice they don’t make it easy. People need support.

“It feels like they’re consulting on something they’ve already decided.

“Have they thought about other options? Why not join forces with us and set up a not-for-profit scheme so the youth services can get outside funding? It could be an arms-length organisation like Kirklees Active Leisure.

“My advice to the council is this, help these communities and volunteer groups to get geared up.

“In Netherton we thought this was coming, there are no council-run youth facilities in Netherton anymore. We saw it coming and have been gearing up for it, but no-one has ever spoken to us. The support is not there.”

Mr Knight criticised the council’s survey which asks: “Do you currently use services at Youth Centres in Kirklees?” then it lists Netherton Village Hall.

Mr Knight added: “The council hasn’t run a youth club at the village hall for years, so why are they asking about it?”

The Examiner asked Kirklees Council for a response.

On its website the council says: “Over the last 18 months, we’ve been thinking about a new way to provide support to children, young people and families across Kirklees.

“Now we want you to take part in our survey and share what you think and help us shape our plans for the future.

“The formal consultations runs for eight weeks from September 27 to November 22 which gives everyone chance to have their say.”

Mr Knight says the villagers set up their own youth clubs and holiday clubs for children but he urged the council to re-think their plans.

“In shutting down facilities on estates they are taking away options for young people, it will lead to more anti-social behaviour and curt young people. I accept they have got to make cuts, so speak to the people passionate and help us all.”