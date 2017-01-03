Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A worker was stabbed after two men forced their way into a popular country pub.

Detectives are appealing for information following a robbery on Monday at Shibden Mill Inn, a 17th century country inn close to the Shibden Hall estate in Halifax.

It happened between 5.15am and 5.45am.

A male member of staff who was alerted by an alarm went to the bar area where he was threatened before the suspects made off with a number of items.

He received a minor stab wound which required hospital treatment.

The suspects are described as white, in their 20s, about 5ft 10ins tall and they wore grey fleece tracksuits and trainers.

Det Con Jason Mohan from Calderdale CID said: “Clearly this has been a distressing incident for the victim and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the robbery, or who has any information that may help identify those responsible to come forward. Enquiries are ongoing.”