Production remains suspended at a tragedy-hit Golcar textile firm.

Bosses at IFG Drake in Victoria Lane called all 50 or so employees to a mass meeting at the mill on Tuesday morning.

Production was halted after dad-of-two Javeed Ghaffar, 51, was killed after being dragged into a machine on the night shift.

Emergency services were called to the firm’s Victoria Mills complex at just after 2am on Friday.

Mr Ghaffar is believed to have got his arm caught in a machine and was dragged inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene and police and the Health and Safety Executive launched a joint investigation.

All workers were summoned to a meeting at the mill where they were told to return to their normal shifts, even though production would remain suspended.

The Examiner understands Health and Safety investigators will return on Thursday.

Mr Ghaffar, of Newsome, was married to Helen and had two children Chloe and Cameron. He was a local league darts player and big pals with Huddersfield’s former BDO world champion Scott Waites.

A worker who attended the half-hour meeting said employees had been given little information.

“No machines are running but we have been told to return to work for our usual shifts,” he said. “Everyone is shocked but we know nothing.”

The firm has declined to comment.