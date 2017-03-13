Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Workers are moving onto the old Huddersfield Leisure Centre site today.

The next phase of works on the Southgate site will begin as Kirklees Council prepares the site for future development.

The site was to have become a new Tesco supermarket but the retail chain bought itself out of a deal in 2015, which cost the supermarket £18.79m .

Site investigations start today and will last for two to three weeks, followed by laboratory testing and reporting to confirm the ground conditions.

Clr Peter McBride , Cabinet Member for investment and Regeneration, said: “This is strategically important site at a gateway to the town centre , and offers a great opportunity for development.

“We will be inviting expressions of interest from around June, and by doing this work in the meantime we minimise uncertainty for investors - helping us achieve the best outcome that suits our needs as a district.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

Cabinet members agreed to market the land for sale, with possibilities including offices, research and development facilities, or housing, or a mix of uses.

Tesco bought parts of the large site where Leeds Road meets the ring road but returned all of the land to council’s ownership and paid to exit the deal.