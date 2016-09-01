Login Register
Workers think male and female employees are not treated equally when it comes to uniforms

Survey reveals disquiet over gender divide in the workplace

One in five workers believe that men are not treated equally when it comes to workplace uniforms, according to new research.

A survey of 1,000 UK workers revealed that 20 per cent of workers believe that there is a gender divide, with more men (21 per cent) feeling strongly about the imbalance than women (16 per cent).

Regionally, respondents in Yorkshire (31 per cent) are most likely to believe there is an issue in the workplace with gender and uniforms, while those in East Midlands and Wales feel the least affected.

Over half of respondents believe that uniforms in the workplace are important and 51 per cent of people said that wearing a uniform makes them feel professional.

Looking at the trust among employees and customers, 43 per cent believe that people wearing a uniform are more trustworthy compared to those who are not.

Some 40 per cent of people went on to say that wearing a uniform gives them pride in their work and makes their job easier, and 31 per cent of people stated that wearing a uniform makes them feel more productive at work.

The survey was conducted by personalised clothing brand Banana Moon.

Alex Grace, marketing director at Banana Moon, said: “It’s worrying that many people in the UK believe there is a gender divide when it comes to workwear, especially when there are many great unisex uniforms on the market.

“As our results show, uniforms can enhance an employee’s pride in working for a business and have a positive effect on the entire workforce, therefore it is important that companies get it right.

“Finding a uniform to please everyone can be difficult, but it is achievable and it is something that companies should invest plenty of time researching. Talk to your employees and see what they would feel comfortable wearing.”

