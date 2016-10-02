Login Register
Workman who fell into river Holme had to swim to safety with a broken leg

  • Updated
  • By

An air ambulance and fire engines were called to the scene behind the Colin Appleyard garage in Lockwood

Photo: Richard Nelson The Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed in the car park near Mecca Bingo
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed in the car park near Mecca Bingo

A workman has been saved after falling 15ft into a river.

The 39-year-old man broke his leg in the accident, which occurred when he fell off a wall near to the British Bacon Supplies factory off Queens Mill Road, Lockwood.

He was unable to get out at the nearest side so was forced to swim across the river.

His workmate dialled 999 and an air ambulance was scrambled to the scene, along with three fire engines from Huddersfield and Rastrick and a land ambulance.

The fire crews had to climb over a wall and pull away fencing behind the Colin Appleyard garage on Lockwood Road to find him and pull him out of the water to safety.

Air ambulance lands in Lockwood
“He is very lucky considering what could have happened,” said Paul Daly, Huddersfield fire station watch commander.

“I believe he was a workman who had been contracted to do some work but I’m not sure how he fell.

“It was difficult to find him at first due to the foliage.

Photo: Richard Nelson The Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed in the car park near Mecca Bingo
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed in the car park near Mecca Bingo

“We then had to use a ladder and pull away fencing to get to him.

“When we did he was half in the water and was very vocal – it was clear he was in a lot of pain.

“He was lucky to have not been swept further down stream.

“We put him on a long board and lifted him back over the wall.

“The air ambulance crew decided they were happy for him to be taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary by road.

“I’d like to urge people to be careful when near riverbanks as the ground can be slippy.”

Photographer Richard Nelson captured the air ambulance at the scene and as it took off.

