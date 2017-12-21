The video will start in 8 Cancel

Workmen have drained the “lake” which has submerged the playing fields at Lindley Moor.

Kirklees Council has dug a drainage ditch to channel thousands of litres of water into an existing drain – months after a similar drainage channel was created but later filled in.

Heatherleigh playing fields behind Laund Road had been flooded since early autumn and with each heavy rainfall the “lake” has got bigger.

Three months ago, joker Jake Mangel-Wurzel took to a rowing boat to highlight the extent of the flooding behind his home at Peat Ponds off Laund Road.

The flooding has put the sports pitches out of action, disrupting training for teams including amateur rugby league club Lindley Swifts.

Many locals have suggested that the flooding is linked to the nearby housing developments off Crosland Road and Lindley Moor Road.

Jake, who was out to inspect the work this morning (THURS), said: “They have done what was done before and dug a drainage ditch and made access to the 12ft drainpipe running into Lindley Moor Road.”

Previously, a 30-yard long drainage ditch had been from the edge of the field at its deepest point and run into an existing manhole, which had started to reduce the water level. But Jake said the ditch had then been filled in and the earth packed down – leaving the water nowhere to go.

Following this week’s operation some pools of water remain, but the large “lake” is no more.

However, Jake claimed the fields would remain unfit for sport due to its boggy condition – and likened Lindley Moor to Venice. saying: “It’s a massive swamp.”

A spokesperson for Kirklees Council said: “The council drained the field this week and will continue to monitor the situation and look for a longer term solution if necessary.”