A charity is encouraging people to talk about mental health issues.

Support to Recovery worked with around 900 people in Kirklees affected by mental health issues over the last year.

The charity opened new offices in Brook Street, Huddersfield, on Friday and held an open event at the weekend.

Manager Paula Wood said they were open for all to drop in and seek a natural, holistic approach to tackling mental health issues.

S2R Create Space, Brook Street, Huddersfield.

She said: “One of our mantras is to get people to talk about how their feelings are affecting them.

“To reduce and stop there being a stigma around mental health we need people to talk about their emotions, we need for people to recognise that it’s not a sign of weakness and mental health is something that affects us all at some point.

“People will easily tell others if they have a bad back but don’t find it so easy to say if they are feeling low. We want to help resolve that.

“By coming to a community facility people can see they’re not alone.”

The centre offers people a natural and holistic approach with visual arts and environmental courses such as art classes, help managing an allotment or eco-therapy such as willow crafts and textiles.

Paula added: “There is evidence that creative activities can be useful in helping people with their mental health in a positive way and that being creative can reduce stress.”

Last year over 900 people sought their assistance, 600 people attended courses at the centre and 220 people exhibited art in the gallery.

The centre supports people Kirklees-wide and is open Monday to Saturday from 10am-4pm, with the exception of Wednesday when there are workshops. Visit www.s2r.org.uk for more details.