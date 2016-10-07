Today is World Smile Day — 24 hours hoping to inspire people around the globe to do good deeds and make people smile.

Created by artist Harvey Ball in 1999, World Smile Day is held on the first Friday in October each year.

Harvey died in 2001 and the Harvey Ball World Smile Foundation was created to honour his name and memory.

To join in the spirit of the day, we've round up some stories from around Huddersfield that made us smile this week — kind acts, good deeds and inspiring people.

Take a look below — we hope they make you smile too!

Hero strangers reunite autistic boy with missing blanket

Tina Davies Smith with son James

Seven-year-old James Davies was beside himself when his comfort blanket, which has been with him through hospital appointments since birth, went missing on a trip with mum Tina into Mirfield.

Luckily, a combination of the kindness of strangers, social media and community spirit helped reunite James, who has a suspected rare nervous system condition, with the blanket.

Stormtroopers and a princess raise £1,000 for charity

Stormtroopers and a Zebra join the runners at the community fun run at the Stafflex Arena, Storthes Hall.

Runners in fancy dress turned out in their running shoes to raise more than £1,000 in Storthes Hall.

People dressed as Star Wars characters, a zebra and even a gladiator all ran for Huddersfield Live!, a non-profit organisation, helped raise cash to go to various local causes.

Amazing couple help abandoned babies in Romania

Caroline and Chris Barrow behind the bar at the Flying Ferret

Shelley couple Chris and Caroline Barrow have been volunteering in Romania for 25 years helping young people and the poor.

The pair, who run the Flying Ferret pub, have visited the country 40 times helping rebuild a school, a hospital and a children’s home.

A 96-year-old pianist delighted an audience after sitting down to give her last ever performance

Margaret Dutton, from Almondbury, is retiring after 16 years as the pianist for Huddersfield U3A Ladies Choir following a lifetime of working in music.

Couples across town celebrate marriage milestones

These couples are celebrating milestone marriages

Three couples in Huddersfield shared their secrets of staying together as they celebrated landmark anniversaries – with a 160 years of marriage altogether!

While one couple said escaping to the sunshine made them inseparable, on pair of teenage sweethearts told us they had defied the doubters in celebrating their 50th anniversary.

Who says romance is dead?

