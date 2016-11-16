Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Homeowners at risk of flooding are being given advice to help protect their properties this winter.

It comes as Calderdale Council is giving out flood resilience grants to pay for alterations to protect property from flooding.

Calderdale says there are grants available for homes and businesses damaged by flood water, including a £5,000 Repair and Renew grant for work to protect against flooding.

And the national trade body the Property Care Association (PCA) says preparation is the key to minimising the water damage threat.

They’ve released a free to download ‘Homeowners Guide to Flood Resilience’ document - http://bit.ly/1mPYjBK - as well as the Environment Agency’s ‘Be Flood Aware’ campaign.

The December 2015 floods affected over 3,500 Calderdale properties and businesses.

So far 1,050 grant applications or expressions of interest have been received, over 700 Repair and Renew Grant applications have been approved and £1.3m has been paid out for 472 grant applications.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

Clr Tim Swift, council leader, said: “We’re continuing to do all we can to reduce the risk of flooding. What we can do is advise and help people limit the amount of damage that could occur to their property, should the worst happen.”

Visit www.calderdale.gov.uk and search for ‘flooding help’.