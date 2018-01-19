The video will start in 8 Cancel

A husband who told his wife he was going downstairs to make a drink instead drove to a 120ft high bridge over the M62 where he fell to his death.

David Milner, a 51-year-old driver from Barkisland, drove to Scammonden Bridge – also known as Rainbow Bridge – at Scammonden on Sunday morning, an inquest opening at Bradford Coroner’s Court heard.

Coroner Mary Burke said he had recently been diagnosed with anxiety and depression.

Ms Burke said: “On the morning of January 14 he and his wife (Ruth) awoke. He said he was going downstairs to make a drink.

“He did go downstairs. She heard the door open and David leaving the house.

“Ruth drove to Rainbow Bridge on an instinct and as she arrived there she saw the police shutting off the bridge over the motorway.

“Her worst fears were confirmed as an eyewitness had seen him fall or jump from the bridge only moments before.”

Ms Burke said a paramedic certified his death at 9am.

Police had been called to the scene at 8.40am and the motorway was reopened around 12 noon.

She said a pathologist’s initial report said Mr Milner had died from “multiple injuries” but she was awaiting a full report.

Ms Burke adjourned the inquest until March 30 with the hope that it will be concluded by then.