Worrying increase in number of children hurt in road accidents in Kirklees

Department for Transport figures reveal the numbers are contrary to national trend

More children are being hurt in road accidents in Kirklees

The number of children hurt in road accidents in Kirklees rose by 13% last year.

An analysis of road safety data from the Department for Transport has revealed a worrying increase in young people being hurt on the roads in our region – contrary to the national trend.

In 2015 as many as 171 children aged 15 or younger were hurt in road accidents in Kirklees, although thankfully none died as a result of their injuries.

This is an increase of 13% when compared with the 151 children who were hurt on the roads in 2014 and is 7.6% higher than the average number of children getting hurt in each of the last five years.

In Calderdale the figure remained the same at 66.

These increases are all the more concerning due to the fact that the numbers are going in completely the opposite direction to the national figures.

Across the whole of Britain 16,101 children aged 15 or younger were hurt in road accidents last year, down by 4% compared to the number in 2014 and by 9% compared to the average of the previous five years.

Nationally, 54 children died in road accidents in 2015, up by one compared to 2014 but not as high as in 2011 and 2012 when 60 and 61 children died respectively.

The number of children aged 10 and under getting hurt on the roads has also fallen nationally, down by 4.3% to 8,601 in 2015.

LOCAL AUTHORITY FIGURES FOR 15s AND UNDER IN ROAD ACCIDENTS

Area // Children hurt 2015 (% change on 2014)

Wakefield // 108 (37%)

Kirklees // 171 (13%)

Bradford // 227 (1%)

Leeds // 254 (0%)

Calderdale // 66 (0%)

M62 drivers putting lives at risk by ignoring red X signs

Highways England and West Yorkshire police say some drivers are ignoring Red X signs that show when a lane is closed on the M62 and M1

