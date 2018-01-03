Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees council raked in well over £30,000 from residents for new rubbish bins in the last 12 months.

Figures revealed in a Freedom of Information request showed a total of 1,326 grey bins have been paid for by residents during 2017 with a staggering income of £33,150.

Some of those issued were replacements for burned out or vandalised bins or those that have simply gone missing but others were for new properties.

The current cost to replace and deliver a grey bin in Kirklees is £25 and you can’t have your bags of waste collected without one.

Ram raiders reversed car through Aldi window in bid to steal cash machine

The highest number of bins were issued in Lindley - 117. Although the disclosure doesn’t confirm it, this is highly likely due to the number of new houses being built there.

The next highest was Skelmanthorpe (35), Shaw Cross in Dewsbury (27), Dewsbury Moor (22), Slaithwaite (23) and Paddock (19).

So what can you can do to help prevent your wheeled bin going walk about?

You could use a permanent marker to clearly identify the bin as belonging to your property. Do not place your bin out for collection the night before if possible as this means more time for it to go missing but bins should be placed outside for collection before 6.30am.

Try and ensure that your bin is brought back in as soon as possible after the collection. Maybe ask your neighbours may be able to help with this.

To request a new grey bin you can go online at http://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/your-property-bins-and-recycling.aspx#waste-collections