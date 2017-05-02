Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There may be talks of Green Party candidates not standing in key marginal Kirklees seats.

But leading Green Party members say Labour nationally needs to show proper reciprocation in order for them to be unchallenged.

Nationally the Labour Party has ruled out standing aside in Brighton and the Isle of Wight – where the Green Party lead Labour – to prevent the Conservatives taking the seats.

Locally, Dewsbury’s Green Party candidate Simon Cope was asked on Twitter if he would “consider dropping out if (Labour’s) Paula (Sherriff) gave concessions.”

He replied: “We would certainly consider it if there was an arrangement that was mutually beneficial. We’re not here to help Labour for nothing in return.”

Clr Andrew Cooper, Green candidate for Huddersfield and the party’s Energy Spokesperson, said they would field candidates in Dewsbury and the Colne Valley if there was no reciprocation. “Nationally Labour have said they’re not going to do any deals with the Green Party.

“It’s not just about Labour making some vague promise on policy, if the party nationally isn’t interested in progressive alliances then we’re not going to do them a favour.

“In the Colne Valley Thelma Walker has been adopted by Labour and we’re willing to have talks with her, but if her party nationally won’t change their views what can she promise?

“We have tried with Dewsbury but that hasn’t been fruitful so far.

“Respect isn’t saying ‘stand down’ – we want commitment on policy and for them to stand down elsewhere.”

In two key Kirklees seats, Colne Valley Conservative Jason McCartney won with 25,246 votes in 2015. His Labour and Green opponents topped 21,787 combined. If any of UKIP’s 5,734 voters backed Conservative then Labour need more opposition votes to win the seat.

In Dewsbury Labour’s Paula Sherriff won with 22,406 votes, with the Conservatives behind on 20,955. UKIP were third with 6,649 so Labour need votes from the left – including the Green’s 1,366 votes.

Chas Ball, the previous Colne Valley Green candidate says he’s not inclined to stand but the party could still field a candidate. He added: “I’ve said that personally I feel we need someone younger. There will be a meeting before the close of nominations and the Green Party will make a decision.

“Part of my position has been that I am in favour of approaching a mutual respect between the progressive parties and for me the issues of climate change and electoral reform are important, what will Labour give us?

“Jason has been an effective MP in many ways, but the vote of the progressive parties isn’t much different to the vote of the Tories and UKIP. It remains a marginal seat and isn’t a foregone conclusion.”