Would-be taxi driver smashes into another firm's car after drink driving

  • Updated
  • By

Slawit and Golcar Cars operator Rory Senior banned from the road

A Road Traffic constable holding a breathalyser

A taxi firm switchboard operator’s dream of becoming a cabbie is in doubt – after he hit another company’s taxi while drink-driving.

Rory Senior, of Manchester Road in Linthwaite, was more than two-and-a-half times over the legal limit when he clipped the oncoming Ford Transit minibus.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in Huddersfield heard that the 24-year-old had made the “ridiculous decision” to go out and buy some cigarettes before the early morning smash.

He admitted driving while over the prescribed limit on August 20.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman told magistrates that just before 3am police were called to the scene of an accident involving two vehicles on Huddersfield Road in Shelley.

They discovered Senior’s Vauxhall Corsa stationary in the carriageway with some damage to the front.

The taxi, which had been travelling in the opposite direction, also sustained some damage.

Senior admitted that he had drunk up to five beers that evening and was arrested after failing a roadside breath test.

Further tests revealed that he had 91 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was more than two-and-half times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, said: “He’s ironically a switchboard operator for Slawit and Golcar Cars and was hoping in due course to go forward and train to be a taxi driver.

“Clearly he is going to lose his licence and that will hamper any chances for the future.”

Mr Slawinski told magistrates that Senior had not intended to drive but then left his friend’s house following an argument to help cool the situation down.

He added: “He’s made a ridiculous, stupid decision to chance his arm and go to the garage to get some cigarettes.

“The sentence that is going to bite him the most is the disqualification.”

Magistrates banned Senior from driving for 23 months.

He must pay £480 fine as well as £85 court costs and £48 victim surcharge.

